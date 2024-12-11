SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — The results are in, and they’re as wild, varied, and intriguing as ever. Google has unveiled its Year In Search list for 2024, revealing what captivated the curious minds of Singaporeans this year. Unsurprisingly, a mix of pop culture, sports, and some seriously viral moments dominated the search rankings.

At number one? Well, it wasn’t Taylor Swift (though she’s a close second).

The most-searched term in Singapore for 2024 was none other than the Uefa Euro 2024 championship, where Spain triumphed over England with a nail-biting 2-1 win.

Spain’s players celebrate at the end of the Uefa Euro 2024 semi-final football match between Spain and France at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on July 9, 2024. — AFP pic

Football fever definitely took hold this year, but Swifties didn’t exactly go unnoticed, with Taylor landing in fourth place.

Taylor Swift wasn’t alone in the pop culture department. Singaporeans showed some love to the adorably ugly mascot Labubu, who snagged the 10th spot in the top searches.

Meanwhile, the viral Thai tearjerker How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies captured hearts and minds, making its way to sixth on the list. Not far behind was former One Direction star Liam Payne, at ninth, following his death in October.

As for international stars, Taylor Swift took the top spot in the personalities search rankings. But she had competition — footballer Travis Kelce, her current beau, made it to 10th, while former US President Donald Trump and musician Bruno Mars rounded out the top five.

Singaporeans showed some love to the adorably ugly mascot Labubu, who snagged the 10th spot in the top searches. — Picture from Instagram/popmart

When it came to homegrown heroes, Singaporeans clearly had their eyes on Olympic medallist Max Maeder, who topped the search list for local personalities. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife Loo Tze Lui also made appearances in the top 10, with Wong securing second place.

In the entertainment realm, How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies trumped even Hollywood heavyweights. The film took first place as the most-searched movie, beating out global blockbusters Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, the K-drama craze shows no signs of slowing down, with Queen of Tears and Marry My Husband topping the list of TV shows.

So, what’s next for Singaporean searches in 2025? Only time—and Google—will tell!