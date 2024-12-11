SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang has been acquitted of making sexual comments to an aspiring singer-songwriter 12 years ago, Channel News Asia (CNA) has reported.

The ruling, delivered by District Judge Wong Peck today, marks the first of five trials Lim is facing.

The 60-year-old was accused of asking a 26-year-old woman about her virginity and what would happen if he had sex with her during a meeting on July 25, 2012, at his office in Hype Records.

The woman, seeking career advice, reported the incident to the police in June 2023, more than a decade later, after news coverage of Lim’s other charges.

Lim denied the allegations, claiming the woman fabricated the story. His defence team called witnesses, including singer-songwriter Corinne May and former NMP Dr Gerard Ee.

The charges against Lim are part of a broader legal battle. He is currently on trial for six more charges involving four different women.

These include allegations of molestation, inappropriate sexual remarks, and insulting the modesty of other women between 1998 and 2021.

If convicted, Lim could face jail time, fines, or both for each charge related to insulting a person’s modesty.