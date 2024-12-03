SINGAPORE, Dec 3 – A 30-year-old woman was reportedly found dead inside a public housing flat on Dover Road here yesterday evening, prompting an investigation by the police.

Singapore’s Straits Times (ST) quoted police sating they were alerted to the case at about 5.10pm and found the woman lying unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 34-year-old man, believed to be able to assist with investigations, had left Singapore before the call for assistance.

“The man and the woman are known to each other,” the police reportedly said in a statement.

ST reported that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department were seen at the 11th floor unit at Block 1 of the flat, with the area cordoned off, and two police cars parked nearby.

Plain-clothes and uniformed officers were also observed carrying evidence boxes to a Crime Scene Investigation vehicle at about 8.10pm.

This marks the eighth reported murder or alleged murder case in Singapore this year, with the most recent involving a 66-year-old man accused of killing a 67-year-old woman in Ang Mo Kio last week.



