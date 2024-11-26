SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — A 37-year-old Malaysian man was hospitalised after a shipping container toppled onto the forklift he was operating at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 in Singapore early yesterday.

According to media reports, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at 6.55am and transported the conscious worker to National University Hospital.

Port operator PSA Singapore confirmed the incident occurred around 6.40am, with the worker now in stable condition.

Footage circulating online shows the forklift moving a column of stacked containers, which collapses onto the operator’s cabin. The man is seen falling from the damaged cabin onto the ground as the video concludes.

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told media outlets that the worker sustained head and body lacerations after the stack of empty containers fell. Forklifts are typically used for handling empty containers, with cranes reserved for loaded ones.

MOM is investigating the incident and has directed PSA to suspend all empty container-handling activities at the site.

A safety time-out has also been initiated to review workplace safety measures.