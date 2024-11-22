SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — A Singaporean woman is under investigation for suspected terrorism-related activities, the Internal Security Department (ISD) confirmed to The Straits Times today.

The investigation follows messages on a Telegram channel with over 200,000 subscribers, which claimed the authorities had arrested the woman and seized electronic devices.

In response to The Straits Times, the ISD confirmed that the woman had been released but declined to provide further details as investigations continue.

This incident follows a series of terrorism-related arrests in Singapore, including that of a 17-year-old ISIS supporter in August, who had been plotting an attack.

The first woman detained under the country’s Internal Security Act for radicalism was arrested in 2017 for attempting to join ISIS.

In July 2024, another woman was issued a restriction order after making inflammatory online posts.