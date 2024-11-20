SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — A woman travelling to Singapore last month was fined S$5,000 (RM16,678) by Singapore Customs for failing to declare several items in her possession upon arrival.

It is understood the goods, which included luxury bags, accessories, and Popmart toys such as the popular Labubu dolls, were purchased during her business trip to London.

Under Singapore’s Customs regulations, travellers are required to declare goods that exceed the duty-free concession and Goods and Services Tax (GST) relief limits, regardless of whether the items were purchased overseas or within Singapore.

In a statement, Singapore Customs noted that the traveller acknowledged she was aware of the GST relief limits but believed only personal items needed to be declared.

As a result, she was fined the maximum composition sum of S$5,000, and the GST of S$3,963.69 (RM13,222) was also recovered for the undeclared goods.

This case is part of a broader crackdown, with Singapore Customs imposing penalties totalling S$3,471,043 (RM11,578,400) on 13,099 travellers for similar violations between January and October 2024.