SINGAPORE, Oct 29 — The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has reported an oil spill off Changi during bunkering operations involving a Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier and a licensed bunker tanker.

According to media site CNA, the incident occurred yesterday at approximately 5:40pm, prompting an immediate halt to all bunkering activities.

As of this morning, MPA confirmed to CNA that no oil was overflowing from the bulk carrier, Ines Corrado, with an estimated five tonnes having initially leaked. By 8am, no oil was sighted at sea or ashore.

To mitigate any further risks, a current buster has been deployed to recover any potential oil on the water, it added.

MPA said it has also alerted Malaysian authorities to monitor for oil sightings, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Bunkering is a crucial activity for Singapore, which is one of the world’s largest bunkering ports.

Following the spill, MPA dispatched its response craft and sprayed dispersants at the site shortly after the incident was reported.

This spill follows a series of recent incidents in the waters surrounding Singapore.

On October 20, a leak from a Shell oil pipeline resulted in 30 to 40 metric tonnes of oil and water spilling into the sea. Containment measures were promptly initiated, with most oil around Bukom cleaned up by October 25.

In June, a collision involving a Netherlands-flagged dredger and a Singapore-flagged bunker vessel resulted in approximately 400 tonnes of fuel spilling into the sea, affecting several beaches and necessitating extensive cleanup efforts.