SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — Orchard Road in Singapore will kick off its annual festive light-up, officially titled “Christmas On A Great Street” early next month.

According to CNA, the event will kick off on November 9 with a ceremony led by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, which will also serve as a fundraiser for Community Chest.

This year’s theme is inspired by a firefly garden, featuring familiar holiday motifs such as stars, bells, fir trees, and red cardinal birds.

The decorations will include vertical beams of light that emulate the flickering movement of fireflies, creating a magical atmosphere for visitors.

A key attraction will be the 14m-tall Christmas tree located at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

This plaza will also host one of two Great Christmas Villages, offering nightly snow shows at 8pm and 9pm, along with ‘live’ performances, a Flying Dumbo ride, and various game booths.

The village will operate from November 10, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

The second Great Christmas Village will be at Shaw House Urban Plaza, where it will run from November 8, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Visitors can enjoy carnival rides, games, and claw machines, adding to the festive fun.

Returning this year is the Great Christmas Eve Street Party, a vibrant celebration stretching 400m from ION Orchard to Ngee Ann City.

This event will feature ‘live’ DJ performances, roving mascots, pop-up stalls, and food trucks.

To accommodate the festivities, Orchard Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6pm to 2am on December 24.