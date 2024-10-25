SINGAPORE, Oct 25 — Workers’ Party chairman Sylvia Lim, 59, is set to marry former Singapore national footballer Quah Kim Song, 72, next January.

However, the couple might have to hold off their honeymoon, depending on when the Singapore general election is called — it must be held no later than November 2025, The Straits Times reported today.

“If the Prime Minister will give information about when the general election will be called, then maybe we can plan for a honeymoon!” Lim was quoted as saying.

The couple have been dating for 12 years, ever since they reportedly first met at a Workers’ Party charity concert in January 2013 where they shared a dance.

“After 12 blissful and blessed years, we decided that it’s time for us to complete the journey, all the way,” Quah told the Singapore newspaper.

This will be Quah’s second marriage; his wife Shirley Wang died of cancer in 2007, according to The Straits Times.

Quah, known by the sobriquet “Quicksilver Quah”, is famous for scoring twice to help Singapore beat Penang 3-2 in the 1977 Malaysia Cup final.

Their wedding will be held at the Catholic Church of St Mary of the Angels, where Lim was once a member of its choir.