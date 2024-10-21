SINGAPORE, Oct 21 — Get ready to wave your hand instead of pushing a button at traffic signals in Singapore.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2025, the republic’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) will replace its 11,500 mechanical pedestrian push buttons with touchless microwave sensors.

It works by detecting a hand wave near the sensor which sends a signal to the traffic light system that a pedestrian is waiting to cross, activating the green man signal for crossing.

Citing the LTA, The Straits Times reported that the initiative aims to reduce touch points and enhance hygiene, a shift inspired by trials conducted in 2022 and 2023.

During the trials, the LTA evaluated the performance of both infrared and microwave sensors; and in the end opted for microwave sensors, supposedly due to its superior accuracy and reliability in varying weather conditions.

The new sensors will also feature a guide for visually impaired pedestrians, including Braille instructions and auditory signals.

This decision came after consultations with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped to ensure accessibility.

The installation of the new motion sensor crossings is expected to take six years to complete.



