SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — A woman was hospitalised after falling at Bugis MRT station here and getting her leg stuck in the gap between the train and the platform.

A video of the October 8 incident shows the woman sitting with her left leg lodged in the gap, while several people assist her.

According to The Straits Times, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said that the commuter lost her balance around 7:30 PM.

“For her safety, the emergency communication button on the train was immediately activated.

“Our station staff, along with other commuters, quickly assisted and managed to free her leg,” he was quoted as saying.

She was subsequently taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

Train services at Bugis station experienced a delay of about five minutes as a result.