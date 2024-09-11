SINGAPORE, Sept 11 — Singapore’s Parliament passed a landmark Bill yesterday, offering better protection for gig economy workers starting January 1, 2025.

Straits Times reported that the new law creates a distinct legal category for platform workers, who are neither employees nor self-employed, and provides them with more benefits.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the Bill as a balanced solution that benefits both workers and businesses, ensuring fair treatment while maintaining the flexibility of gig work.

“Together, we have crafted a solution that benefits both workers and businesses, ensuring fair treatment while preserving the flexibility that gig work offers.

“It’s another meaningful step forward in our ongoing efforts to renew and strengthen our social compact,” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon acknowledged the complexities of the new law, noting that not all challenges can be solved by legislation alone.

Around 70,500 workers in Singapore, including cab drivers and freelance delivery riders, will see increased Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions from platform operators.

These workers will also gain work injury compensation insurance on par with regular employees, addressing a long-standing gap in their protection.

The law allows them to form platform work associations, giving them the power to negotiate collective agreements and seek redress, including the right to strike.

This Bill follows a three-year review that saw strong support from lawmakers, though concerns were raised about the costs of implementation.





