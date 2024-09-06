SINGAPORE — The criminal trial of former Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran that was initially scheduled for September 10 has been rescheduled to September 24.

The announcement was made yesterday by a representative for the Singapore Attorney-General’s Chambers, local news media reported.

“Because it was a joint request, the court acceded to it,” the unnamed representative was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia.

Both the prosecution and defence requested the court to delay the start of the hearing.

This postponement follows the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of Iswaran’s third attempt to compel the prosecution to disclose all statements from its intended witnesses.

The 62-year-old Singaporean faces 35 charges, including 32 counts of obtaining valuables as a public servant, two counts of corruption, and one of obstructing justice.

The charges pertain to his dealings with property tycoon Ong Beng Seng and Lum Chang Holdings’ managing director, Lum Kok Seng.

Iswaran had previously succeeded in having the charges heard in a joint trial instead of separately.



