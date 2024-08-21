SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — While chatting with three of her colleagues at their workplace, a student-care teacher showed them a video with nude photographs of a fellow student care teacher without her consent.

Around the same time, at the request of the victim’s ex-boyfriend, the then 21-year-old woman also shared the video in a Telegram group that included the victim’s ex-boyfriend and three other members.

Yesterday, the woman pleaded guilty to two charges of distributing intimate images or recordings.

The victim’s friend is a co-accused in this case. The case against him is pending.

The woman, who is now aged 22, cannot be named by court order to protect the victim’s identity.

The victim and her ex-boyfriend had exchanged nude photographs of themselves over Telegram during their relationship.

When their relationship ended, the victim and her ex-boyfriend had promised each other that they would delete the other’s nude photographs.

Unbeknownst to the victim, her ex-boyfriend did not do so and kept the victim’s nude photographs.

The victim is estranged from her ex-boyfriend.

The woman is friends with the victim’s ex-boyfriend. Sometime before December 2023, the victim’s ex-boyfriend sent the woman a video of a screen recording of his Telegram chat with the victim. In the screen recording, the victim’s nude photographs could be seen.

What happened

Sometime in December 2023, while the woman was chatting with three other colleagues at her workplace, she showed them the video of the victim.

The three colleagues were also the victim’s colleagues and recognised the victim from the nude images in the video.

Also, sometime in December 2023, the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the victim had a falling out.

In a Telegram group chat with the woman and three others, the victim’s ex-boyfriend asked the other four members of the chat whether they had anything to “lower” the victim’s reputation.

He wanted to “take revenge” against her by disseminating such material over TikTok.

In response to his request, the woman uploaded the video with the victim’s nude images to the group chat. The woman did so without the victim’s consent.

Ultimately, the ex-boyfriend did not disseminate the video on TikTok.

On March 4 this year, the victim’s husband filed a police report on her behalf, informing the police that the woman had disseminated intimate images of the victim to multiple third parties.

District Judge Terence Tay has called for a probation report and deferred sentencing of the woman until October.

For threatening to distribute or distributing intimate images or recordings, the woman could be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned or any combination of such punishments. — TODAY