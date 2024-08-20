A Singaporean shared on TikTok her reasons for leaving her home country for Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Among them were concerns over upskirt incidents and molestation in Singapore

She contrasted this with her experience abroad, where she felt more at ease and less subjected to unwanted stares

Despite her concerns, she acknowledged that Singapore is generally very safe

Her post has sparked a debate among TikTok users comparing safety between the two cities

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Singaporeans often give reasons such as cooler weather and better work-life balance on why they move abroad, but one woman’s hot take on safety concerns in the island state has raised eyebrows.

In a post on TikTok listing reasons why she chose to leave Singapore for Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the woman — who goes by the user name “yantheboo” on the social media platform — said that she “no longer feels safe as a girl living in Singapore”.

“There are too many... upskirting, molestation cases, catcalling and cheekopek (lechers),” she wrote.

In contrast, she said that when she was abroad, she did not receive “unsolicited eye stares that would make me uncomfortable”.

Still, the woman acknowledged in her August 16 post that Singapore is generally safe.

“There’s a low probability of people trying to mug/stab you or steal from you,” she noted.

The TikTok post has since attracted more than 210,000 views and some 750 comments, with most users discussing the safety comparison between Singapore and the Netherlands.

TODAY has reached out to the woman to learn more about her experience.

Other reasons for leaving

In a seven-slide photo carousel on TikTok, the woman shared five reasons she decided to pack her bags and work overseas.

Aside from her safety concerns, the weather was a major factor, because she found Singapore too hot and humid, saying that she “can’t be sweating perpetually”.

With the cooler weather in Amsterdam, she said that she suddenly felt less tired and angsty. She also started appreciating being outdoors a lot more.

In the next slide, she expressed her dislike for overcrowded trains here. “There are just too many people and I feel the constant rush to get out to get a breather,” she said, adding that she would prefer to cycle around freely instead of squeezing in MRT trains “like sardine”.

The woman then talked about her appreciation for work-life balance in Amsterdam, where people are said to value their time outside work and are not expected to work overtime or on the weekends.

“Work-life balance is such a luxury in Singapore. It is common to work long hours, and by the weekend, you’re so exhausted that you just want to rest.”

Lastly, the woman talked about the relentless pursuit of career advancement that often defines life in Singapore, where “there are constant questions” about jobs and salaries in conversations.

“While living abroad, people usually ask what (your hobbies are), instead of asking (what your job is),” she said, adding that this shift in focus from professional achievements to personal interests has given her the space to explore her passions and aspirations.

Singapore ‘way cleaner’

TikTok users questioned the woman’s claims of feeling unsafe in Singapore, with most finding it difficult to agree with her experience.

One user shared an experience of moving back to Singapore from the Netherlands eight years ago, saying that there will be no return to the European city “unless I’m forced”, and that Singapore was “blessed” when it came to safety.

Another user, likely residing in Amsterdam, asked: “Wait, is Amsterdam safer? I want to move to Singapore because it is way safer and cleaner, but I have family and friends here.”

In her reply to the comment, the woman who posted the original content clarified to say that her experience in Amsterdam might be limited, since she had not been hanging out late or been out of the central area too often. “Singapore, in general, is really very safe everywhere! And yes, Singapore is way cleaner!”

And just as she has observed that Singaporeans tend to talk about jobs, others were curious about how she successfully secured employment in Amsterdam.

In an earlier video, she shared her experience of mass-applying to various companies in Amsterdam and in London, England before securing her current role. She added that the process took about four months.

The Economist’s Safe Cities Index 2021 showed that Singapore is ranked the third safest city in the world, just behind Copenhagen in Denmark, and Toronto in Canada, while Amsterdam came in sixth place.

Expatica, an online resource for expatriates, stated in an article (titled “Is Amsterdam safe?”) that although the risk of violent assault in the city is “pretty much absent” in all parts of the city, most of the crimes, such as robbing and pickpocketing, happen to tourists. — TODAY



