SINGAPORE, July 9 — Ril Iskandar Mohamed Gazali had just finished work as a technician in Jurong but he was not planning to head home just yet.

Instead, he rode his motorcycle into the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus and wandered around.

He did this twice: The first time, he filmed a woman showering in the toilet, and the following month, he trespassed into a female student’s dormitory.

On Monday (July 8), the 32-year-old was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a charge each of voyeurism, housebreaking and criminal trespass.

Two other charges of housebreaking were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Peeping Tom

On June 10 last year, Ril rode his motorcycle into the NTU compound at around 7.15pm.

The victim was a 22-year-old woman who was visiting her friend, a student at the university.

At close to midnight, the victim went to the female toilet on the fifth floor of the block where her friend stayed and proceeded to shower.

Ril had entered the same block and entered two rooms on the fourth floor that he believed belonged to female students, but there was nobody in either room.

A few minutes later, he walked past the female toilet and heard the water running, concluding that a young woman was taking a shower.

He stood outside the cubicle where the victim was showering, placed his phone in the small gap at the bottom of the door and filmed her.

He then tried to take another video of the victim.

This time, however, the woman saw his phone.

She shouted and Ril fled.

The woman told her friend what had happened and they reported the incident to a security officer on campus.

After checking closed-circuit television footage, the security officer called the police.

Trespassing into student’s room

On July 24 last year, Ril again went to the NTU compound after work and wandered around there.

At around 6pm, he entered a building and found a key fob placed on a shoe rack outside a room, where a 22-year-old female student resided.

Guessing that the room’s occupant was not there, Ril used the key fob to open and enter the room.

When the student’s friend who stayed in the adjacent unit heard the door opening, she went to see who was there.

Upon seeing Ril, she asked him who he was, and he said that he was a friend.

She later found out that her friend had not told anyone to enter the unit and so she reported the matter to the campus security.

For the charge of voyeurism, Ril could have been jailed for up to two years or been fined and caned, or face any combination of such punishments.

Anyone who commits housebreaking can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both. — TODAY