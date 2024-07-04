SINGAPORE, July 4 – A Malaysian man who provided an illegal carpooling service here in a Malaysia-registered car molested a 14-year-old passenger after she requested a ride via the SG Hitch group on messaging platform Telegram.

The Straits Times reported that on July 3, Fong Tong Zjin, 23, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a molestation charge.

Fong was also fined $1,800 (RM5440) for offences including using the car as a public service vehicle without a valid licence to do so.

According to the Singapore daily at around 5pm on Nov 25, 2023, the victim requested a ride from a block of flats in Yishun Ring Road to the Primz Bizhub building in Woodlands Close.

According to the news report Fong responded to her in a private message, and they agreed that she would pay him $8 for transporting her there.

The report said about 20 minutes later, Fong arrived in a BMW car registered to his girlfriend’s brother, although he was the primary user and financed it. Upon arrival, instead of the victim opening the back door,

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yap Jia Jun reportedly told the court that Fong had then molested the victim.

The DPP added: “The more the victim tried to push the accused’s hand away, the more he touched her.

“The victim remained in the car because she was afraid of dying if she jumped out. Instead, she just asked the accused to drive faster.”

The victim later reached her destination and Fong deleted the Telegram chat that he had with her.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but Fong was arrested on Nov 26, 2023.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that for commuters’ own safety, it strongly encourages those who wish to book carpooling services to do so via licensed or permitted licence-exempt business platforms.

