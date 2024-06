SINGAPORE, June 14 — Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said today that it arrested 71 suspected drug offenders, including a 15-year-old student, in an island-wide anti-drug operation from Monday to Friday, reported Xinhua.

The CNB seized 555 grammes of methamphetamine, 406 grammes of heroin, and 300 Erimin-5 tablets, among other drugs, with an estimated street value of S$115,000 (RM401,083).

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing. — Bernama-Xinhua

