SINGAPORE, May 3 — Singapore’s foreign direct investment (FDI) reached S$214 billion (RM748 billion) last year, an increase of 10 per cent over the previous year, said the Department of Statistics today, reported Xinhua.

The Department of Statistics attributed the growth to increases in equity capital and retained earnings.

The United States, Netherlands, Chinese mainland, Japan, and China’s Hong Kong were ranked top FDI source economies for Singapore in 2023, accounting for 64 per cent of the total inward direct investment flows.

According to the data, finance and insurance services accounted for over half of Singapore’s total foreign direct investment (FDI) flows last year. — Bernama-Xinhua

