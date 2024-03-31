SINGAPORE, March 31 — Singapore registered over 5,000 dengue cases in the first quarter of this year, more than double the 2,360 cases reported in the same period in 2023, according to a statement issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Seven dengue deaths were notified in the island state as of March 25, the NEA added.

The number of dengue cases dropped to 9,949 in 2023 from the 32,173 cases seen in 2022, data showed.

The NEA vows continuous efforts to prevent mosquito breeding and calls on the public to take measures against dengue, including breaking up hardened soil, spraying insecticide in dark corners, and removing stagnant water. — Bernama

