SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — Films that will be shown at the upcoming Palestine Film Festival “do not promote violence or enmity against any group”, which is why they have been allowed to be screened with appropriate age ratings, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

“Beyond these, the government’s position is that permits will not be given for public events and assemblies on the Israel-Hamas conflict,” he added.

“This is due to safety and security concerns. The developments relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict are emotive and contentious, and tensions are high.”

He was responding today to a parliamentary question from Saktiandi Supaat, a Member of Parliament for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency.

Mr Saktiandi had asked about:

What regulatory supervision is in place for the Palestine Film Festival

Where the Ministry of Home Affairs stands on holding events that touch on ongoing conflicts in the world and

How Singapore can strike a balance between allowing citizens to gain an increased understanding of the situation and preserving the country’s racial and religious harmony

Mr Shanmugam said that any film proposed to be screened at film festivals has to first be classified by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). This was the case for the Israel Film Festival back in October 2023 as well as for the Palestine Film Festival.

The Palestine Film Festival from January 12 to 21 at The Projector at Cineleisure mall in the Orchard Road area will showcase “10 thought-provoking films that shed light on the challenges faced by the people of Palestine”, said independent cinema operator The Projector on its website.

“Our aim is to raise cultural awareness and increase understanding of the situation among Singaporeans.”

With the film festival billed as a “fundraiser for Gaza”, proceeds will go directly to the Singapore Red Cross for the relief and recovery efforts of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which has been on the ground helping civilians affected by the crisis, said the Projector.

Mr Shanmugam said that the Government recognises the “strong desire” among some Singaporeans to express their views and do something about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He noted that several public dialogues and forums on the conflict have been held, which “provide spaces for Singaporeans of all races and faiths to express their views and concerns”.

Academic institutions, such as universities and think tanks, have also organised discussions on the conflict. These include the 2023 S R Nathan Distinguished Lecture on December 13, which was organised by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of South Asian Studies and Middle East Institute and featured prominent statesmen, scholars, and public intellectuals.

Besides expressing their views on the conflict, Singaporeans also want “to do something constructive”, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Law Minister.

“(The) Government supports that,” he added, noting that the Government has supported several public fundraising events organised by charities, such as the Singapore Red Cross Society and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to All) Foundation, where Singaporeans have “contributed generously”.

As of November 2023, more than S$7 million (RM24 million) in cash and in-kind donations to support relief efforts in Gaza.

“Such donation drives done with the relevant permits will be a good way of helping those who are suffering, said Mr Shanmugam.

“The donations should be for humanitarian purposes, to help civilians affected by the conflict, and not for military or terror use.” — TODAY