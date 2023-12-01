SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Two Singaporeans previously detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) have been released from detention and put on Restriction Orders (RO), while the same orders on four other Singaporean were allowed to lapse upon their expiry.

The two self-radicalised Singaporeans were released from detention and placed on ROs under the ISA in July this year because they had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Thursday (Nov 30) in a news release.

A person issued with a RO must abide by several conditions and restrictions.

For example, the individual is not permitted to change his or her residence or employment, or travel out of Singapore without the approval of ISD's director.

The individual also cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, or be a member of any organisation, among other things, without the approval of ISD's director.

The two men released from detention are:

• Suderman Samikin, 51, who was detained under the ISA in July 2019. He was a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Isis) and had planned to travel to Syria to join the terrorist group

• Mustafa Sultan Ali, 60, who had travelled to Turkey in June 2015 with the intention of crossing into Syria to join and fight for Isis. He was arrested by the Turkish authorities and deported to Singapore, and later detained under the ISA in July 2015

The four people who had their ROs lapse upon their expiry because they had shown good progress in their rehabilitation are:

• Mohamed Fairuz Junaidi, 43, who supported Isis and had considered travelling to Syria to join the group. He was placed under an RO in March 2019, and the order was allowed to lapse in March 2023

• Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, 28, supported Isis and was prepared to undergo training and engage in armed combat with the group in Syria. She was detained in June 2017 and released on an RO in June 2019. The order was allowed to lapse in June 2023

• Amiruddin Sawir, 60, who was involved in an armed conflict in Yemen when he was studying there between 2013 and 2015. He was detained in August 2015 and released on an RO in August 2017. The order was allowed to lapse in August 2023

• Abu Thalha Samad, 32, a former member of terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah, was detained in September 2017 following his deportation from a regional country. He was released on an RO in September 2019, and the order was allowed to lapse in September 2023 — TODAY