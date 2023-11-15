SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Former Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Yaw Shin Leong has died, according to an obituary on his social media accounts.

The obituary, posted on the LinkedIn and Facebook accounts of Yaw’s alias “Amos Rao”, stated that he died on Nov 10. He was 47.

No cause of death was listed on the obituary.

According to 8world news, a social media administrator for Yaw’s wife said in a post that Yaw had died after collapsing during a morning jog in Beijing.

The Chinese news site added that Yaw’s body is in Beijing and will be transported back to Singapore after a coffin closing ceremony.

Yaw’s LinkedIn profile states that he was working in Beijing as the China country director for Aims, an immigration and relocation company.

“Our hearts are broken with grief. You left us too soon, too sudden,” read the obituary.

“Your sudden passing leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled. We know you are in a better place. We love you deeply. You will live on forever in our hearts.”

“Rest in Peace, Amos, Beloved Husband, Papa, Brother, Leader and Soldier”.

Alongside details of Yaw’s wake, the obituary addressed the media, asking it to respect the family’s privacy.

“To friends of (the) media, Shin Leong’s passion for Singapore, his service in the National Service, and his contributions beyond politics have left indelible marks,” said the obituary.

“We request the media to honour our need for privacy during this challenging time, as we remember and reflect on his profound impact.”

Yaw was elected MP for Hougang Single Member Constituency during the 2011 General Election. Failing to address an extramarital affair in 2012, he was expelled from the WP, resulting in a by-election.

Mr Png Eng Huat from the WP won 62.08 per cent of the vote during the May 2012 by-election.

Yaw’s extramarital affair garnered limelight again in 2021 after he made a Facebook post claiming he had “immediately accounted“ to the party’s then-secretary general Low Thia Khiang and party chairman Sylvia Lim and was asked to “stay silent”.

This was in response to WP chief Pritam Singh’s statement during a press conference regarding former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s resignation that Yaw was expelled from the party as he did not hold himself accountable to the WP and the public.

WP later refuted Yaw’s claims.

TODAY has contacted WP for comment. — TODAY