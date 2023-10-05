SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — A 47-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi along River Valley Road late on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 10.53pm on the day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the man was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A 66-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations.

In a video on TikTok posted by user “chiragdabra24”, a man can be seen lying on the road by the rear wheel of a blue ComfortDelGro taxi.

The video showed that the accident had happened near the Zamas River Valley Restaurant, which is located at the junction of River Valley Road and Kellock Road.

A police car was at the scene, with several police officers and onlookers also seen standing around the man.

An ambulance comes on the scene a few moments later.

TODAY has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information on the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY