SINGAPORE, May 18 — Almost 1,000 cartons of fireworks have been uncovered in an illegal shipment at Pasir Panjang Terminal after a member of the public alerted the authorities.

In a joint statement today, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the police said that the container shipment holding the fireworks was declared by an overseas consignor in China purportedly to be carrying general cargo and was transiting through Singapore to Yemen.

The fireworks, packed in 979 carton boxes, were concealed among 130 other carton boxes containing plastic cups.

The police and ICA uncovered the illicit goods at the port on May 6 in a joint operation.

“The discovery of the shipment of illegal fireworks was made possible by the vigilance of the public and the strong inter-agency co-operation between the police and ICA,” they said.

The offence of importing explosives without a licence carries a fine not exceeding S$10,000 (RM33,667) and a jail term of up to three years.

The police said that they have detained the illegal shipment of fireworks and are investigating the case. — TODAY