More than half of Primary 4-6 students have booked Covid-19 vaccination appointments, says Singapore’s education minister

Children aged five to 11 under observation after receiving their Pfizer-BioNTech jab at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club on December 27, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — More than half of Primary 4 to 6 students who have been invited to take their Covid-19 vaccinations have booked their appointments, and several thousand have already received their first dose, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said today.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) sent out about 110,000 invitations via SMS last Wednesday to parents or guardians of students who will be in Primary 4 to 6 next year, to get them to register for the vaccination.

“This is a very encouraging start. I thank the many public officers and our healthcare service personnel manning the vaccination centres for working hard during this holiday season to make this possible,” said Chan, who provided the updated figures on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The national drive to inoculate five- to 11-year-olds here kicked off on Monday, beginning with children aged nine to 11.

In his Facebook post, Chan added that his ministry has also received more than 5,000 registrations for children aged between nine and 11 who are not studying in MoE schools.

Chan noted that many parents are hoping to secure slots from Friday to Sunday, and encouraged them to consider booking their child’s vaccination appointments on the other days as well.

He assured parents that their child will be deemed to be on medical leave if they are vaccinated during school hours or feel unwell from the vaccination.

“Our schools will make the necessary arrangements to help them catch up on their schoolwork if needed,” said Chan.

Vaccination slots for Pri 1 to 3 students will open from Jan 5, while slots for all children aged five to eight will open from January 6, he added.

Said Chan: “Let us get our children vaccinated if they are medically eligible. This will keep our children and community safe.” ― TODAY