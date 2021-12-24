Youth charged with knife attack along Singapore’s Buangkok Crescent

Dainsh Subramaniam is accused of being part of an lawful assembly that attacked the victim, Muhammad Shafiq Syed Ibrahim, 24, with a knife. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — A 24-year-old man was charged on Friday (Dec 24) with being involved in the slashing of another man with a knife along Buangkok Crescent at about 4am on Wednesday.

Dainsh Subramaniam is accused of being part of an unlawful assembly that attacked the victim, Muhammad Shafiq Syed Ibrahim, 24, with a knife.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that Shafiq suffered multiple wounds on his arms and face and had to seek treatment in hospital.

Early investigations revealed that Dainsh and Shafiq knew each other and that Dainsh purportedly assaulted Shafiq with a knife in a scuffle after a dispute, the police said.

Five other suspected associates were named in court documents as being part of the group that carried out the attack:

Periam Rij Mathyalakan, 25

Vikneshwaran Raja Srgaran, 27

Danielle Tham, 19

K Khirthan, 23

Abiramichelvi Subramaniam, 27

The police said that they received a report of the assault at 5.30am on Wednesday and arrested five of them that day. A knife was seized from Dainsh as a case exhibit.

Abrimichelvi, the only woman in the group of six, was not arrested but is assisting in investigations.

Besides Dainsh, the remaining members of the group have not been charged. He was remanded on Friday for investigations and will return to court on Dec 31 for his next hearing.

If found guilty of rioting with a deadly weapon, he could be jailed up to 10 years and caned. — TODAY