About 400 people probed for breaches at massage parlours, nightlife outlets across Singapore

A woman is seen being led into a police vehicle after an enforcement check was conducted at an unlicensed massage establishment along Balestier Road. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Police Force

SINGAPOR, Dec 16 — A total of 399 people are under investigation after islandwide enforcement checks conducted by the police at massage establishments as well as public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The checks at the 159 massage establishments and 110 public entertainment and nightlife outlets were conducted between October 24 and December 11.

In a news release yesterday (December 15), the police said that a total of 63 licensed and unlicensed massage establishments were found to have breached regulations under the Massage Establishments Act and the Massage Establishment Rules 2018.

For instance, they were found to have provided massage services without a licence and failed to ensure that their employees do not provide sexual services.

Besides that, the police said that the venues also contravened the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Officers had found masseuses and customers who allegedly did not wear masks at two of the premises.

The police said that these massage establishments are liable for a 10-day closure order and a fine of S$1,000 (RM3,094) for failing to ensure that workers and customers wear a mask while there.

At the same time, the customers can be fined S$300 for not wearing a mask outside of their home.

“Investigations against 131 persons, comprising operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing,” the police said.

A total of 28 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets were also found to have committed various offences under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, as well as the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

In one instance, an unlicensed “KTV-concept” outlet was detected at a mixed-use office-cum-industrial unit located along Lavender Street.

Ten men and two women — aged between 20 and 41 — were found singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit as customers, in violation of Covid-19 safety regulations.

The unit was furnished with two private rooms that were equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and speakers.

A total of 160 people — comprising operators, staff members and customers — are being investigated following enforcement checks at the public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The police added that they will continue to carry out regular checks at these places to suppress vice and other illicit activities.

Under the Massage Establishments Act, those found guilty of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can face a fine of S$10,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face a harsher penalty.

Those who do not comply with the Massage Establishment Rules 2018 can be fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000 or be jailed for up to two years, or both.

The police also warned that people who break Covid-19 safety rules can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000. ― TODAY