Best protection for children is to get them vaccinated against Covid-19, says Singapore’s senior minister of state for health

Singapore is set to roll out vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged five to 11. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE. Dec 15 — The best way parents can protect their children is to get them vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr Janil Puthucheary said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

The Senior Minister of State for Health said the Government understands that some parents are concerned about getting their children immunised.

"They want the best thing for their children. They want to be able to protect their children and create opportunities for their children," he added.

"And this is what we want as well. And our assessment is that the best way to do that is to vaccinate our children."

Speaking at a press conference by the national Covid-19 task force, he added that the analysis was that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of getting Covid-19.

The Health Sciences Authority had approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 after consultations with paediatric healthcare workers.

Dr Puthucheary also said that the risk of an adverse event occurring from vaccination is only one in a million, but the risk of a serious event if a child were to be infected with Covid-19 is about 100 times more likely, at one in 10,000.

