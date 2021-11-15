Covid-19: 1,723 new cases and 10 more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.97

Singapore on Sunday (Nov 14) recorded 1,723 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 more deaths due to complications from the disease. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Singapore on Sunday (Nov 14) recorded 1,723 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is down from the 2,304 reported on Saturday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 52 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is up from the 51 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 69 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — three fewer than on Saturday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support fell from 253 on Saturday to 242 on Sunday.

In total, there are 400 ICU beds, of which 253 are now occupied — 121 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 63.3 per cent, down from 66.3 per cent on Saturday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Sunday, 1,651 were in the community, 66 were residents of migrant workers’ dormitories, and the remaining six were imported.

There were 307 people older than 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.97 — a dip from the ratio of 0.98 reported on Saturday.

The 10 patients who died were aged between 60 and 96.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 586 people have died of Covid-19 complications in Singapore.

Singapore has registered a total of 237,203 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,202 recovered patients were discharged on Sunday, including 393 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,525 patients who remain hospitalised — 49 fewer than on Saturday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, six had new cases — the same number as on Saturday.

A total of 13 new infections were added to these six large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Saturday, 85 per cent of Singapore’s population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 20 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster jabs.

In the past seven days: