Covid-19: 3,099 new cases and 14 more deaths reported in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 1.04

Singapore has registered a total of 233,176 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Singapore yesterday (November 12) reported 3,099 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily infection tally is up from the 2,396 reported on Thursday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that there were 31 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, down from the 59 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 75 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, five more than on Thursday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose slightly from 270 on Thursday to 280 on Friday.

In total, there are 400 ICU beds, of which 268 are now occupied — 106 by Covid-19 patients.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 67 per cent, down from the 68.9 per cent on Thursday.

MoH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19”, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Friday, 2,965 were in the community, 128 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining six were imported.

There were 479 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 1.04, up from 0.87 reported the day before.

This is the first time that the weekly infection growth rate has gone over 1.0 since Nov 3.

MoH said that this is “due to the relatively low number of cases during the Deepavali public holiday last week”.

The 14 who died were aged between 35 and 102.

“All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions,” MoH said.

It added that the 35-year-old who died was unvaccinated and had multiple medical conditions.

In total, 562 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Singapore has registered a total of 233,176 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,979 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 456 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,616 patients who remain warded in hospitals, six more than on Thursday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MoH said. During the same period:

― 0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

― 0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

― 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

― 0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, four had new cases, one fewer than on Thursday.

A total of nine new infections were added to these four large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of November 11, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MoH added that 19 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

In the past seven days:

― The number of fully vaccinated patients who were critically ill in ICU was at 0.5 per 100,000 population and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 5.4

― The number of fully vaccinated patients who died was 0.1 per 100,000 population and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 0.9

― For fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above, the number who were critically ill under intensive care was 1.8 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 47.6

― The number of fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above who died was 0.4 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 9.3 ― TODAY