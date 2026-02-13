GENTING HIGHLANDS, Feb 13 — The growing influence of social media, which shapes public perception and often delivers premature judgments before investigations are completed, is now the biggest challenge to the integrity of corruption probes, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya.

He said in the digital era, allegations can go viral within minutes without proper verification, creating what he described as a “social media court” that passes judgment on enforcement agencies even while investigations remain at the evidence-gathering stage.

“If we do not act immediately, we are accused of protecting certain parties. If we take firm action in accordance with the law, we are labelled as being selective or politically motivated.

“The reality is that every action taken by the MACC is based on evidence, the law and established procedures. We do not act based on social media pressure, public sentiment or the interests of any party,” he said.

He was speaking at the Journalism Workshop: Understanding the Role of the MACC in the Fight Against Corruption programme here today.

Ahmad Khusairi said such perceptions pose significant challenges to the commission, particularly as corruption investigations often require elements of surprise and strict confidentiality, especially in complex cases involving multiple parties with shared interests.

He explained that without secrecy, suspects may have the opportunity to flee, collude with associates or tamper with evidence, including destroying crucial documents.

“In corruption cases, both parties often stand to gain. It is not like other crimes where there are clear victims. As such, investigations require comprehensive scrutiny, including financial analysis, asset examination, mapping of networks and detailed profiling,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that ethical investigative journalism grounded in authentic documentation has played an important role in exposing abuses of power and information leaks, and in some instances has even prompted official MACC investigations.

However, he cautioned that rushed or incomplete reporting based on unverified sources could damage reputations, disrupt investigations and undermine the course of justice.

He said the MACC values every complaint and report received, as it reflects public trust in the institution.

“As long as the public continues to come forward with complaints, it shows that confidence remains. Our responsibility is to ensure that every piece of information is assessed professionally and that every action taken is based strictly on facts and the law,” he said. — Bernama