Singapore reports highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. .― TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 — Singapore’s health ministry reported 5,324 new cases of Covid-19 today, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded 10 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs last week to contain the spread of Covid-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

More than 80 per cent of Singapore’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. — Reuters