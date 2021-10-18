Covid-19: Singapore records 3,058 new cases, nine more deaths

Singapore on Sunday (Oct 17) recorded 3,058 new cases of Covid-19. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 — Singapore on Sunday (Oct 17) recorded 3,058 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths from coronavirus complications.

Of the new cases, 2,454 were in the community, 601 were made up of dormitory residents cases and the remaining three were imported cases.

Among the local cases recorded on Sunday were 469 seniors above the age of 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The nine who died — six men and three women — were all Singaporeans. The youngest was aged 57 and the oldest was 100.

Among them, seven had been unvaccinated against Covid-19 while the remaining two had been vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while the sole victim with no known medical conditions had been unvaccinated.

MOH did not indicate when the patients were infected with Covid-19 or had died.

The ministry said that among those who have died over the last 28 days, 25.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 74.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Data over the past 28 days also showed that 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen support and 0.1 per cent had been in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who required oxygen support and ICU treatment, 48.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.5 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

So far, 233 people here have died from complications due to the coronavirus, including 132 this month alone.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore stands at 148,178.

As of Sunday noon, 15,918 Covid-19 cases were undergoing home recovery, 2,986 were in community care facilities, 734 were in treatment facilities and 1,651 patients were warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

A total of 327 patients required oxygen support and 66 were in the ICU.

Vaccination progress

As of Saturday, 84 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

MOH has invited about 780,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses. It said that 577,069 people have received their booster shots and another 88,000 have booked their appointments. — TODAY