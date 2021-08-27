Covid-19: 120 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 47 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

Migrant workers in essential services wearing safety vests cross a street at Orchard Road, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Singapore, May 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — Singapore today recorded 120 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 26 that are not linked to earlier infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 120 cases, 47 are linked to a growing cluster at Bugis Junction mall.

The number of cases linked to that cluster is now 151.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded on Friday, 31 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

Another 16 were also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there are two imported infections.

Both of them were detected on arrival in Singapore.

In all, there were 122 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

The country has recorded a total of 67,050 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY