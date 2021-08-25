Covid-19 cluster at North Coast Lodge: At least 62 migrant workers were fully vaccinated, says Singapore’s MoM

A view of North Coast Lodge dormitory for migrant workers. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — At least 62 residents of the North Coast Lodge migrant worker dormitory were all fully vaccinated when they contracted Covid-19, and they had mild or no symptoms, the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) yesterday (August 24).

The ministry added in response to TODAY’s queries that these workers have since been moved to healthcare facilities for further care and treatment.

The first three cases were detected through rostered routine testing, which coincided with wastewater tests that found viral fragments of the coronavirus, MoM said.

The rest were detected as part of pre-emptive testing once the index cases were uncovered.

As of Monday, 62 cases were detected among the residents at the dormitory located near the junction of Admiralty Road West and North Coast Avenue.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that there were 24 more cases linked to the dormitory, which brought the total number of cases in the cluster to 86.

MoM said in its statement that the close contacts of the 62 cases have been isolated, and safety time-out notices have been issued by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to worksites where the infected workers had been working.

MOM also said that all residents at the dormitory will be tested frequently over the next few weeks.

TODAY has sought clarifications from MoM on the status of the latest 24 cases.

In its update, MoH said that testing operations at North Coast Lodge have been completed and only 12 test results are pending.

In all, more than 5,300 residents there were swabbed over the past three days.

To help contain the spread of Covid-19, MoM said that the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group under the ministry “continues to enforce safe living measures at the dormitories”, and maintains a tight surveillance on migrant workers with acute respiratory infection symptoms.

This is in addition to wastewater testing and ensuring that workers comply with rostered routine testing.

The ACE Group has been actively vaccinating all migrant workers since February this year, MoM added.

“Beyond dormitories, the ACE Group is also working closely with sector agencies such as BCA to ensure tight safe management measures are in place at the worksites.” ― TODAY