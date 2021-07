There were 10 imported cases which had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 4 — Singapore today recorded one new locally transmitted case of Covid-19, which has not been traced to previously reported cases.

There were also 10 imported cases which had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Nine of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during quarantine.

Today’s 11 cases bring Singapore’s coronavirus total to 62,617. — TODAY