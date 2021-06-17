Singapore: JTC, Shell tie up to explore building 60ha solar farm at Semakau Landfill

The Semakau Landfill on Semakau Island, which is south of mainland Singapore. — Singapore National Environment Agency pic

SINGAPORE, June 17 — A solar farm will be built at the Semakau Landfill, covering about one-sixth of its 350ha space, if plans by government agency JTC Corporation and oil giant Shell come to pass.

Today, JTC and Shell signed a memorandum of understanding to explore developing this solar farm at the landfill on Semakau Island, which is south of mainland Singapore.

It is expected to have a capacity of at least 72 megawatt-peak, which is enough to cut Singapore’s carbon emissions by 37,000 tonnes a year.

The energy generated can power up to 17,500 households for a year.

Solar panels have been deployed on the island before, but on a far smaller scale, spanning some 0.95ha.

The solar farm, which is expected to take up 60ha, is thus set to be the first large-scale solar project in Singapore where a landfill is used for clean-energy generation.

It is supported by the National Environment Agency (NEA) — which oversees the landfill — and the Energy Market Authority (EMA), and is in step with Singapore’s target to increase solar deployment to at least 2 gigawatt-peak by 2030.

This is equivalent to powering about 350,000 households for a year.

Singapore reached its solar deployment target of 350 megawatt-peak in the first quarter of last year.

For a start, the energy produced will be used as a renewable source for Shell’s Pulau Bukom Energy and Chemicals Park, which is about 2km northwest of Semakau Landfill.

In a statement, JTC, Shell, NEA and EMA said that generating solar energy on this scale comes with its share of complexities and challenges.

A joint task force comprising Shell and the government agencies has been set up to ensure that an “optimal balance” is achieved.

JTC and Shell will next conduct a Request for Information exercise next Thursday to find innovative solutions from the market.

A Request for Information is a means to collect written information about market capabilities and practices, which may be used in formulating requirements for tenders and quotations.

Calling solar Singapore’s most promising renewable energy source and a “key switch for decarbonisation”, EMA chief executive officer Ngiam Shih Chun said that he looked forward to the project’s successful roll-out as it would demonstrate how Singapore can be creative in its solar deployment.

Aw Kah Peng, chairman of Shell companies in Singapore, added that the multi-agency partnership was a showcase of the creativity and collaboration vital to successful energy transition.

“With a common goal of enabling more and cleaner energy, we look forward to exploring with our partners this opportunity to maximise the use of Semakau in a way that is compatible with its primary purpose as a landfill.” — TODAY