Covid-19: Delivery rider from McDonald’s Hougang Avenue 8 branch in Singapore among four unlinked community cases

The Ministry of Health said that the McDonald’s delivery rider had not been deployed to other outlets. ― AFP pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 29 — A McDonald’s delivery rider working at the fast-food chain’s Hougang Avenue 8 branch was among four new community cases yesterday (May 28) that have not been traced to any earlier detected infections.

The 28-year-old Malaysian rider had not been deployed to other outlets, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

He is employed by I-VIC Logistic.

The other three cases with no links were:

― A 38-year-old female permanent resident who works at grocery store Sri Murugan Trading in Anchorvale, Sengkang

― A 49-year-old male permanent resident who works as a manager at Success Consultancy

― A 62-year-old male Singaporean retiree who has been fully vaccinated

These unlinked cases were part of 15 in the community. The other 11 have been linked to past cases.

They included two children: A 10-year-old boy from Lee Kong Chian Gardens School and a 12-year-old girl from New Town Primary School.

Two more were traced to a 58-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Chevy’s Bar and Bistro on Beach Road who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 25. The cluster now has four cases.

Three others were linked to a 31-year-old Singaporean man employed by Hong Ye Group as a cleaner at Changi Business Park who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 19. This cluster now has nine cases.

Another three were traced to several McDonald’s and Pizza Hut delivery riders who were confirmed to have Covid-19 as early as on May 20. The cluster now has 18 cases and does not include the rider working at the Hougang outlet.

There were 15 new cases that were imported, and no cases reported from migrant workers’ dormitories.

MoH said that 17 of the 30 total cases confirmed on Friday had no symptoms and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 196 in the week before to 137 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also gone down from 46 in the week before to 23 in the past week.

MoH added that the clusters at the National University of Singapore and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority have been closed because there have been no new infections from these groups for the past 28 days.

McDonald’s delivery riders cluster

― A 33-year-old Malaysian man who works as a kitchen assistant at Pano Kato Grill, Pizza and Deli in Tanglin Mall

― A 40-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Wanderloft Capsule Hotel in Boat Quay

― A 21-year-old Malaysian man who works as a packer at DM Wines at Fook Hai Building near Chinatown

Hong Ye Group Cleaners cluster

― A 10-year-old Singaporean boy who studies at Lee Kong Chian Gardens School

― A 37-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a part-time cleaner at Abba Maintenance

― A 12-year-old Singaporean girl who studies at New Town Primary School and was last in school on May 18

Chevy’s Bar and Bistro cluster

― A 55-year-old Singaporean man who works as a senior officer at the National Parks Board

― A 23-year-old Singaporean man who works as a waiter at Royz Et Vouz restaurant in Chinatown Complex

Cluster linked to retiree

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a manager at CIMB bank in Raffles Place was added to this cluster.

She was last at work on May 20 and is a family member of a 74-year-old retiree who was confirmed infected on May 24.

The cluster now has three cases.

Cluster linked to Mary Fashion and Trading

A 56-year-old Singaporean man who works at Chai & Chai Trading was added to this cluster. He was traced to a 59-year-old female Singaporean working at Mary Fashion and Trading who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 19.

This cluster now has three cases.

Case linked to past infections

A 26-year-old female Singaporean who works as an administrative staff member at telecommunications firm Singtel, and was last at work on May 14.

She is linked to a family member — a 27-year-old Singaporean man who works as a project manager at Fei Ying Trading Enterprise and tested positive on May 24.

Imported cases

The 15 imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

They were:

― Two Singaporeans and six permanent residents who returned from India and the Philippines

― Six work permit holders who came from Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Three of them are foreign domestic workers

― One short-term visit pass holder who came from Indonesia for a work project here

Updates in remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,970.

Of these, 61,407 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 35 on Friday.

There are still 241 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and three are in critical condition.

Another 290 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY