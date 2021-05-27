Covid-19: McDonald’s employee among three unlinked community cases in Singapore; seven new cases added to Jem, Westgate cluster

Singapore reported 26 new Covid-19 cases yesterday (May 26). ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 27 — A McDonald’s employee as well as a pub employee who had received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine were among three new Covid-19 community cases yesterday (May 26) that have not been traced to any source of infection.

The three unlinked cases were part of 23 in the wider community, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Another two cases were imported and one was from a migrant workers’ dormitory in Woodlands that recently became a new cluster, bringing the total number of cases on Wednesday to 26.

Seven new cases were linked to the Jem/Westgate shopping malls cluster, including two students from Concord Primary School and a Grace Assembly Church pastor.

This cluster, with 60 cases, and the Changi Airport cluster with 108 cases are currently the two largest ones.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 187 in the week before to 165 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also dipped from 40 in the week before to 30 in the past week.

Unlinked cases in the community

The three community cases with no known sources of infection were:

― A 58-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Chevy’s Bar and Bistro and was isolated on May 24 after testing positive. She received her first vaccine dose on May 4

― A 24-year-old Malaysian who works at the McDonald’s outlet at The Woodgrove in Woodlands

― A 38-year-old Malaysian man who works at Rong Chang F&B Services

Jem and Westgate cluster

The additional cases added to the cluster are:

― An 11-year-old Singaporean boy and a six-year-old Singaporean girl from Concord Primary School, who last went to school on May 17 and tested positive on May 24

― A 29-year-old Singaporean technician who was placed on quarantine on May 17

― An 18-year-old student from the Institute of Technical Education College West who was last in school on May 14

― A 67-year-old Singaporean delivery driver who frequently delivered goods to both malls and tested positive on May 25

― A 28-year-old Singaporean hairdresser who visited Jem on May 9 and tested positive on May 24

― A 30-year-old Singaporean permanent resident and pastor at Grace Assembly Church, who visited Jem on May 11 and tested positive on May 25

Cluster linked to McDonald’s delivery rider

The two new cases added to the cluster are:

― A 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident who works as a receptionist at Wanderloft Hostel and a part-time waitress at the Collin’s restaurant outlet at Nex mall

― A 58-year-old Singaporean kitchen staff and serve crew at the McDonald’s outlet at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, who was last at work on May 19

Changi Prison Complex cluster

An additional case has been added to this cluster.

A 49-year-old male inmate was placed on quarantine on May 13 and tested negative for Covid-19 on five days, before testing positive on May 24 and developing diarrhoea the day after. He was a close contact of a prison chef who tested positive on May 13.

Learning Point cluster

One more case — a 35-year-old Thai woman who worked at Santai Cafe at United World College and was quarantined on May 23 — has been added to the cluster linked to a 50-year-old Singaporean female tutor at Learning Point in Parkway Centre.

Other cases now linked to past infections

― A 2-year-old girl who is a pupil at My First Skool at 331 Sembawang Close

― A 31-year-old man from Hong Kong who is a senior executive at Endowus

― A 64-year-old Singaporean woman who is a homemaker

― A 20-year-old female National University of Singapore student who works part-time at Poke Theory’s Novena outlet

― A 38-year-old Singapore permanent resident who works at Tektronix Southeast Asia

Case in workers’ dormitory

A 22-year-old Indian national who lives at the Harvest @ Woodlands dormitory was the roommate of a 46-year-old Malaysian man who works as a construction worker at building construction firm H&W Communications.

The younger man was placed on quarantine on May 22 and tested positive two days later.

Imported cases

The two new cases were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MoH said.

They were:

― A foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia

― A short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates to visit his Singaporean family member

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,916.

Of these, 61,360 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 31 yesterday.

There are still 242 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and two are in critical condition.

Another 282 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY