Covid-19: Gojek gives S$30 free ride vouchers each to Singapore users for vaccination trips

People waiting to get their jabs at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Yew Tee Community Centre on April 21, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 27 — In a bid to get more people vaccinated, ride-hailing firm Gojek is giving a pair of vouchers worth S$15 each, or S$30 in total, to all its users in Singapore when they travel to and from Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Those who have never used Gojek will have to download its mobile application and set up an account before Aug 31 and existing users will have the vouchers automatically added to their accounts.

The vouchers may be used from today (May 27) to Aug 31 at any day of the week from 8am to 8pm.

Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said in a statement: “Just as we actively urge our driver-partners to take up the vaccination when their turn comes, we want to enable our riders to get to their vaccination appointments with ease, too, by removing any transportation barrier to vaccine access.”

Gojek said that the vouchers can only be used for rides that begin or end at vaccination sites appointed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), which include selected clinics, polyclinics and vaccination centres at community centres and clubs.

The vouchers’ terms and conditions do not specify that they must be used only on vaccination-related trips, but the trips are geographically restricted to those that starts or ends at vaccination centres.

New users in Singapore who sign up with Gojek before Aug 31 will also get a discount voucher.

Last year, Gojek gave out ride vouchers to healthcare workers from all nine of Singapore’s public hospitals as part of its initiative to support healthcare workers and frontline workers during the pandemic.

It expanded on its initiative earlier this month by partnering with Tan Tock Seng Hospital — the epicentre of a recent Covid-19 cluster — to hand out more ride vouchers to its employees.

With reports of drivers cancelling ride requests from hospitals, Gojek has also rallied thousands of its drivers to commit to fulfilling these trips.

“We hope that with this campaign, more people will be inclined to get vaccinated and we can do our part to support Singapore’s fight against the pandemic,” Lien said.

Some 2.1 million individuals — or more than a third of people in Singapore — have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, based on the latest data from MOH. Slightly more than 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated. — TODAY