Covid-19: Singapore Polytechnic student, Times Bookstore employee among six unlinked community cases; Changi Airport cluster hits 100

SINGAPORE, May 21 — A student at Singapore Polytechnic as well as a customer service personnel at Times Bookstore were among six new Covid-19 community cases yesterday (May 20) that have not been traced to any source of infection.

The six were part of 27 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Another 14 cases were imported, bringing the total number of cases yesterday to 41.

The Changi Airport cluster saw four new additions — including two students from the Madrasah Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah in Geylang— bringing the total number of infections in the cluster to 100.

The Learning Point tuition centre cluster had one new case to make it 28 in all.

The Changi Prison Complex cluster also saw one new addition. This cluster now has eight cases.

The Jin Tai Tong Food Industries cluster saw three new cases, bringing the total number of infections there to eight as well.

There were no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has leapt from 71 in the week before to 190 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also shot up from 11 in the week before to 52 in the past week.

Unlinked cases in the community

The six community cases with no known sources of infection were:

― A 19-year-old Malaysian teenager who is a student at Singapore Polytechnic and had last gone to school on May 15

― A 41-year-old Singaporean man who works as a customer service personnel at Times Bookstore but had not gone to work since April 30

― A 59-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Mary Fashion and Trading located at Block 338 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1

― A 49-year-old female permanent resident who is a homemaker. The woman developed symptoms on May 14 but did not see a doctor until May 18

― A 54-year-old Malaysian woman who works at data storage solutions provider Seagate Singapore International Headquarters

― A 69-year-old Singaporean man who works as a cleaner employed by Weishen Industrial Services

Changi Airport cluster

Four more cases were linked to an 88-year-old Singaporean man who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services as a cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 5.

All of them were already quarantined, MoH said.

This is now the largest community cluster in Singapore so far with 100 cases.

The four cases were:

― A 63-year-old Singaporean man who is employed by Certis Cisco as an aviation security officer at Terminal 3

― A 43-year-old Singaporean woman who works as an administrative personnel at Glory Ship Management and had last gone to work on May 7

― A 14-year-old Singaporean girl who is a student at Madrasah Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah and had last gone to school on May 7

― An eight-year-old Singaporean girl who is a student at Madrasah Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah and had last gone to school on May 4

Learning Point cluster

There was one more case linked to a 50-year-old Singaporean female tutor at Learning Point in Parkway Centre. She is a 38-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a legal service officer at Legal Service Commission.

Changi Prison Complex cluster

One more inmate — a 41-year-old Singaporean man — has tested positive for the virus.

Jin Tai Tong Food Industries cluster

Three new cases were linked to a 55-year-old Singaporean man who works as a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Mart.

― A 32-year-old China national who works as a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Tong Warehouse

― A 53-year-old Singaporean woman who is a packing assistant at Jin Tai Mart. She developed an itchy throat on May 11 but did not see a doctor. She was detected on May 18 as part of testing operations for those who had visited White Sands mall in Pasir Ris

― A 40-year-old China national who works as a store assistant at Jin Tai Mart

Sms Infocomm Cluster

Another new case was linked to the Sms Infocomm cluster — a 49-year-old Singaporean woman who also works as a factory operator there.

Cluster linked to IT engineer

There were six more cases that have since been linked to a 32-year-old IT engineer who works at pharmaceutical firm AbbVie Operations Singapore.

― A 60-year-old Singaporean woman who is employed by Jonguil Asia Cleaning and deployed as a cleaner at The Cascadia condominium in Bukit Timah

― A 59-year-old Singaporean man who is employed by White Guard Security as a security officer

― A 33-year-old Singaporean man who works as a technician with PSA Singapore at Tanjong Pagar Terminal

― A 32-year-old Singaporean woman who is a clinic assistant at Etern Medical Clinic located at Punggol MRT Station

― A three-year-old Singaporean girl who is a student at Skool4kidz Centre at Punggol Way

― A 36-year-old female permanent resident who works as a service staff member at KFC fast-food outlet at Jalan Mas Puteh near West Coast Road

Other cases linked to past infections

― A 39-year-old Malaysian man who works as an electrician at Yew Hock Automation Service & Control

― A 12-year-old Singaporean boy who studies at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)

― A 32-year-old Filipina who is a foreign domestic worker

― A 38-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Pacific Law Corporation

― A 15-year-old female permanent resident who is a student at Yuan Ching Secondary School but had not gone to school after onset of symptoms

Imported cases

The 14 new imported cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MoH said.

― Seven Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from India and Indonesia

― Two dependant’s pass holders who arrived from Germany and Sri Lanka

― Two work pass holders who came from Nepal and the Philippines

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,730.

Of these, 61,229 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 46 yesterday.

There are still 240 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and four are in a critical condition.

Another 229 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two people have died from complications due to the disease — including a 70-year-old Singaporean man who had been warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Ward 9D. The man died yesterday. ― TODAY