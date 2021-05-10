Covid-19: 19 new infections in Singapore, including two linked to Changi Airport T3 cleaner

Two of the community cases have been linked to an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 3. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 10 — Singapore reported 19 new cases of Covid-19 today, three of which were in the wider community.

Two of the community cases have been linked to an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 3, who was first discovered to have Covid-19 on May 5, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

No details were given for the remaining community case.

The other 16 cases were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

Among them, five are Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,378.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY