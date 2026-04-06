KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the family of veteran broadcast journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia, who died early this morning.

In a Facebook post, Anwar described Karam Singh as a highly respected broadcast journalist.

“His contributions and dedication to journalism, particularly in raising public awareness on environmental issues, will be remembered and continue to inspire future generations.

“May he rest in peace, and may his family be granted strength and fortitude in facing this difficult time,” he said.

Karam Singh, 67, died at 3.30am today at his residence in Klang.

His passing was confirmed by his younger brother, Jasbant Singh, who is also Group Managing Editor (GME) of News and Current Affairs at Media Prima Berhad. — Bernama