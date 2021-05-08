Singapore Victoria Junior College student infected with Covid-19; 103 people quarantined, 2,200 others to be swabbed

Ninety-five students and eight staff members who were in close contact with the infected student, who tested positive on Friday, have been placed on quarantine orders. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 8 — A Victoria Junior College (VJC) student has tested positive for Covid-19. The case is unlinked to previous infections, which means 2,200 people will have to be tested for the coronavirus by next Monday (May 10).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said today that VJC students will move to home-based learning from Monday to Friday next week, as it would take some time to complete and finalise the results of the swab tests.

Ninety-five students and eight staff members who were in close contact with the infected student, who tested positive on Friday, have been placed on quarantine orders.

The 2,200 people who have to undergo swab tests are other students, staff members, vendors and visitors of the school.

MOE said that the Ministry of Health had asked for the tests to be done because of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the community and the fact that the origin of the student’s infection remains unknown.

The student who was infected last attended classes on Wednesday.

She developed symptoms of an acute respiratory infection later that day and saw a doctor the next day.

VJC has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected its premises, and will step up precautions to curb viral transmission.

MOE said that teachers and students at VJC are familiar with online learning as the junior college rolls out a mix of virtual and physical classes regularly. Teachers will also keep in regular contact with students and parents next week.

The ministry said that it would continue monitoring the situation closely, and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff members and students.

It urged all members of the school community to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to precautions against the virus.

“This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick, and returning to school only when fully recovered.”

In February last year, a VJC teacher tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the school to step up measures to curtail transmission.

Singapore today recorded 20 new cases of Covid-19, including seven in the community. Five of these cases are not linked to previous infections. — TODAY