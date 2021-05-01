Covid-19: Three more cases in TTSH cluster among seven reported in the community

The 34 cases today means the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,179. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 1 — Singapore reported seven new community cases of Covid-19 today, including three linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) where a nurse was first found to be infected on April 27.

This brings the cluster at TTSH to 16, the Ministry of Health said in a today.

In addition, there were two cases involving migrant workers living in dormitories and another 25 imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

“Amongst them, nine are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents and four are foreign domestic workers,” said MOH.

The 34 cases today means the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,179.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY