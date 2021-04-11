Covid-19: 20 new infections in Singapore, including first dormitory case since Feb 28

The Ministry of Health said it the dorm infection was locally transmitted. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 11 — Singapore registered 20 new cases of Covid-19 today, including the first infection in a dormitory since Feb 28.

The Ministry of Health said it is a locally transmitted infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory and there are no new cases in the community,” the ministry said.

The remaining 19 cases were imported, and they had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 60,653. — TODAY