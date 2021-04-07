Singapore motorcyclist, 26, dies after rush-hour accident along PIE involving two lorries; driver arrested

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 7.55pm yesterday. — SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 7 — A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed this evening after he was involved in an accident with two lorries along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport near the Jurong Town Hall exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 7.55pm on the day.

The male motorcyclist was found trapped underneath a lorry and was released using an airbag, SCDF said.

He was later pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene.

Paramedics from the SCDF also assessed three other people for injuries, though they refused to be taken to the hospital.

The police said that one of the lorry drivers — a 41-year-old man — was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

A social media post on the “SG Road Vigilante – SRV” Facebook group showed a massive traffic jam on the expressway.

It also showed the aftermath of the accident, with a motorbike strewn beside a lorry.— TODAY