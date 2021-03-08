Covid-19: 13 new cases in Singapore, all imported

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,046. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 8 — Singapore reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

The infected persons had already been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,046.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” it added. — TODAY