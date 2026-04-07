KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A lorry driver who tested positive for drugs and crashed into the rear of a van carrying a family of five, killing three of them, will be charged with murder at the Magistrates’ Court in Segamat, Johor, today.

Segamat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said the 29-year-old suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

He said police received instructions from the Johor State Prosecution Office to charge the suspect under Section 302 instead of Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The four-day remand order issued against the suspect ended today (yesterday), and the Magistrates’ Court has allowed it to be extended by two days starting today (yesterday),” he said when contacted.

Mohd Jumazanzahir added that a separate charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 will be filed after the pathology report is obtained.

“The suspect tested positive for drugs following a urine screening conducted immediately after the crash that claimed three lives, including a husband and wife,” he said.

In the incident at about 4pm last Thursday, three members of the same family were killed in a crash involving three vehicles at Kilometre 210 of Jalan Johor Bahru–Seremban near Simpang Taman Golden Hill, Gemas Baru.

Those who died were K Myakrishnan, 71, his wife S Sevendai, 65, and his brother Palamiandy, 75.

Two of Myakrishnan’s grandchildren — P Hariharam, 22, and P Suguya, 18 — were seriously injured and are still receiving treatment at Segamat Hospital.

The crash occurred about 200 metres from the victims’ home as the family was returning after visiting relatives in Batu Anam.